Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

