Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 620,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 446,357 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 299,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

