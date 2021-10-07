Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $16,250,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,387,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 581,890 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 461,578 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2,004.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

