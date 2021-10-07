Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.91. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $217.02 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.