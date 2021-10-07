Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.