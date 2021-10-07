JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.72

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.19. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 67,007 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

