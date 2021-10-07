Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $77.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.