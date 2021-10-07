Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $26.02 on Thursday. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

