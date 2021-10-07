Jeffrey G. Spragens Buys 13,000 Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Director Jeffrey G. Spragens bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BCYP opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCYP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.