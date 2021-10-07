Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jerash Holdings (US) news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

