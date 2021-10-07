Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

JRONY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

