JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 290.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.39. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 73,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

