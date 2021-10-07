JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ JOFF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,502,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,280,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

