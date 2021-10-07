John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JHS stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 302,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

