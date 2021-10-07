John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
JHS stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
