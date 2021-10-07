John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HPF stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

