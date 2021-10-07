Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $440,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,623 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.72 and a 200 day moving average of $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

