Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 168,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The stock has a market cap of $426.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.