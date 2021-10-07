Joshua Harris Sells 96,573 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

Shares of APO opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.