JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Up 0.5%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €47.60 ($56.00) and last traded at €47.40 ($55.76). 14,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.15 ($55.47).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JST. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. The stock has a market cap of $706.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.91.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

