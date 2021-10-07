Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Update

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 159,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,852. The firm has a market cap of $399.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,849 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

