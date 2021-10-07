JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 600,653 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 70.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $80,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,234 shares of company stock worth $22,333,384 in the last 90 days.

DOCN stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $88.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

