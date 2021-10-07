JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,844,026 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.36% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $78,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 337,788 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 475,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

