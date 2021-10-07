JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $87,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

