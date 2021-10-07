JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.15% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $84,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 233,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 135.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 155,419 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

PTVE stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

