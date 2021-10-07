JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 114,260 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $94,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.31 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

