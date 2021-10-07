JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 95,162 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of International Paper worth $90,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in International Paper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 500,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

