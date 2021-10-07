JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $957.27

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 957.27 ($12.51) and last traded at GBX 754.45 ($9.86), with a volume of 472117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718 ($9.38).

A number of analysts recently commented on JTC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered JTC to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 743.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 674.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

