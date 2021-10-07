Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Knott David M

Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 116,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

