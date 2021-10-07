Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.26

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.26 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.07). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 237.40 ($3.10), with a volume of 835,774 shares traded.

JUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other news, insider David Cruickshank bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Dale Jane Murray acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £107,600 ($140,580.09).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

