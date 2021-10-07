K21 (K21) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, K21 has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00225295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012220 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,398,215 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

