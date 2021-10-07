Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.72. Kaltura shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1,549 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.