KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 166,788 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.51 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

