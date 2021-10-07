Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 25.7% This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $101,106.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00132459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,743.64 or 0.99708472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.04 or 0.06515753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

