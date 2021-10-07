Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KAIKY opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

