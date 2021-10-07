Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 2,747 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Tower by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in American Tower by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,919,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.04 and a 200-day moving average of $267.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,043 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.