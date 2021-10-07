Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $10.86 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $837.55 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $584.32 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $897.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $862.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.