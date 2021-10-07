Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $2.02 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $288,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.6% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 59,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $205,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,295.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3,364.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

