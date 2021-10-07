Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €85.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.79 ($106.81).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €75.57 ($88.91) on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.