Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $71.90 on Thursday. Kering has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $93.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

