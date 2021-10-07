Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

KROS stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 105,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,580 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 566,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

