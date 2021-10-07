Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,570,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,270,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.