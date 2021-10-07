Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $260.42 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.72 and a 200-day moving average of $263.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

