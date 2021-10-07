Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Teleflex by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $378.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.70. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

