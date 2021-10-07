Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NUMV opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.