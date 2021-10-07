Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

