Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $225.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.89 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $920.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $929.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,314. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

