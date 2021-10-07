Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.