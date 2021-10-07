Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on KC. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 843,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,204. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

