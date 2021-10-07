Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

KNSA stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after acquiring an additional 248,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

