Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Critical Comparison

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% argenx -63.22% -21.19% -17.92%

16.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiromic BioPharma and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A argenx 0 7 9 0 2.56

argenx has a consensus target price of $350.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given argenx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and argenx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A argenx $41.60 million 362.68 -$604.19 million ($13.30) -22.05

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx.

Summary

argenx beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

